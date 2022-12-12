Rattlesnake found in ball dispenser at Arizona driving range

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- An Arizona reptile wrangler was summoned to a golf driving range to remove a rattlesnake that found its way into a ball dispenser.

The Snake Relocation Team posted a video to YouTube showing what happened when a snake wrangler named Marissa Maki was summoned to the Topgolf location in Scottsdale.

The video shows Maki being directed by Topgolf employees to a ball dispenser machine where a loud rattling sound could be heard.

The reptile wrangler was able to use her tongs to safely ensnare the western diamondback rattlesnake and place it into a bucket for safe relocation to a less inhabited area.

"I've actually gotten a rattlesnake at this same Topgolf before and coworkers of mine have removed some as well. It is surrounded by desert, so you are in their habitat," Maki told The Tribune newspaper. "I wouldn't say its an unusual place to find one."