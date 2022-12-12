Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 12, 2022 / 2:41 PM

Rattlesnake found in ball dispenser at Arizona driving range

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- An Arizona reptile wrangler was summoned to a golf driving range to remove a rattlesnake that found its way into a ball dispenser.

The Snake Relocation Team posted a video to YouTube showing what happened when a snake wrangler named Marissa Maki was summoned to the Topgolf location in Scottsdale.

Advertisement

The video shows Maki being directed by Topgolf employees to a ball dispenser machine where a loud rattling sound could be heard.

The reptile wrangler was able to use her tongs to safely ensnare the western diamondback rattlesnake and place it into a bucket for safe relocation to a less inhabited area.

"I've actually gotten a rattlesnake at this same Topgolf before and coworkers of mine have removed some as well. It is surrounded by desert, so you are in their habitat," Maki told The Tribune newspaper. "I wouldn't say its an unusual place to find one."

Read More

Woman dons 19 underpants in 30 seconds to break world record Deer fleeing from dogs gets stuck in ATM vestibule California girl issued an official license to keep a pet unicorn

Latest Headlines

Maryland Lottery player wins $112,533 on his first Fast Play game
Odd News // 15 minutes ago
Maryland Lottery player wins $112,533 on his first Fast Play game
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player won a $112,533 jackpot on his first-ever attempt at a Fast Play progressive jackpot game.
Skiing Santas shred slopes for annual event in Maine
Odd News // 29 minutes ago
Skiing Santas shred slopes for annual event in Maine
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A ski resort in Maine shared video of hundreds of shredding Santas taking to the slopes for its annual celebration of winter's arrival.
Woman dons 19 underpants in 30 seconds to break world record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Woman dons 19 underpants in 30 seconds to break world record
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A U.S. woman living in Ireland broke a Guinness World Record by pulling on 19 pairs of underpants in 30 seconds.
Deer fleeing from dogs gets stuck in ATM vestibule
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Deer fleeing from dogs gets stuck in ATM vestibule
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A deer fleeing from a pack of dogs in India ended up trapped inside an ATM vestibule and had to be rescued by wildlife officials.
California girl issued an official license to keep a pet unicorn
Odd News // 2 days ago
California girl issued an official license to keep a pet unicorn
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A handwritten letter from a young girl led animal care and control officials in California to issue the child a pre-approved license to keep an unusual pet -- a unicorn.
British zoo welcomes birth of rare Malayan tapir
Odd News // 2 days ago
British zoo welcomes birth of rare Malayan tapir
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A British zoo announced the birth of a rare Malayan tapir, an event heralded by officials as a crucial step in conservation for the endangered species.
Malaysian puzzle solver breaks Mr. Potato Head world record
Odd News // 2 days ago
Malaysian puzzle solver breaks Mr. Potato Head world record
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A puzzle enthusiast from Malaysia broke a Guinness World Record by assembling a Mr. Potato Head toy in 5.43 seconds.
'Miniboat' built by Rhode Island students makes it to England
Odd News // 3 days ago
'Miniboat' built by Rhode Island students makes it to England
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A "miniboat" made by students at three Rhode Island schools was placed in the Atlantic Ocean and washed up on a British beach 10 months later.
Jackpot confusion leads Maryland man to $1 million lottery prize
Odd News // 3 days ago
Jackpot confusion leads Maryland man to $1 million lottery prize
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said his confusion about which lottery drawing had a historic jackpot on the line led to his winning a $1 million Mega Millions prize.
Australian runner breaks world record with 107 marathons in 107 days
Odd News // 3 days ago
Australian runner breaks world record with 107 marathons in 107 days
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- An Australian woman broke a Guinness World Record by running a 26.2-mile marathon distance every day for 107 days -- and she plans to continue until she reaches 150.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lion cubs venture outside for first time at Oklahoma Zoo
Lion cubs venture outside for first time at Oklahoma Zoo
California girl issued an official license to keep a pet unicorn
California girl issued an official license to keep a pet unicorn
'Miniboat' built by Rhode Island students makes it to England
'Miniboat' built by Rhode Island students makes it to England
Woman dons 19 underpants in 30 seconds to break world record
Woman dons 19 underpants in 30 seconds to break world record
Jackpot confusion leads Maryland man to $1 million lottery prize
Jackpot confusion leads Maryland man to $1 million lottery prize
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement