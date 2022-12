A Havre de Grace, Md., man bought his first-ever Fast Play lottery ticket and ended up winning the $112,533 jackpot. File photo by jcjgphotography/Shutterstock

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player won a $112,533 jackpot on his first-ever attempt at a Fast Play progressive jackpot game. The Havre de Grace man told Maryland Lottery officials he was at Weis Markets on Pulaski Highway when he decided to buy his first Fast Play Home Run Riches Bases Loaded ticket. Advertisement

The man said he occasionally buys scratch-off tickets, but hadn't previously attempted a Fast Play game.

"I don't know why I decided to play it," he said. "I was in the store and saw it in the machine and I decided to buy it."

The player said he checked his ticket after arriving home and was shocked to discover he had won the $112,533 progressive jackpot. The man said it was his first time winning a lottery prize of more than $5.

"I was a non-believer at first," he told lottery officials while claiming his prize in Baltimore. "When I came here, I was still worried that I was not a winner and thought you were going to send me home."

The winner said his prize money will go toward paying off bills, taking a vacation and saving for retirement.

