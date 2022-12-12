Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 12, 2022 / 11:28 AM

Woman dons 19 underpants in 30 seconds to break world record

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A U.S. woman living in Ireland broke a Guinness World Record by pulling on 19 pairs of underpants in 30 seconds.

Rachael Schmitt, who moved to Dublin earlier this year, said she decided to take on the record for most underpants pulled on in 30 seconds because it reminded her of making costume quick-changes while performing in theater productions.

Advertisement

"When looking for a record to attempt to break, this one stood out to me. I think this record is a great combination of speed and strategy, and matches my skill set well," Schmitt told Guinness World Records.

Schmitt was able to don 19 pairs of panties in the allotted time, beating the record of 17, which was set by Toshiaki Kasuga in Japan.

Read More

Deer fleeing from dogs gets stuck in ATM vestibule California girl issued an official license to keep a pet unicorn British zoo welcomes birth of rare Malayan tapir

Latest Headlines

Deer fleeing from dogs gets stuck in ATM vestibule
Odd News // 51 minutes ago
Deer fleeing from dogs gets stuck in ATM vestibule
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A deer fleeing from a pack of dogs in India ended up trapped inside an ATM vestibule and had to be rescued by wildlife officials.
California girl issued an official license to keep a pet unicorn
Odd News // 2 days ago
California girl issued an official license to keep a pet unicorn
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A handwritten letter from a young girl led animal care and control officials in California to issue the child a pre-approved license to keep an unusual pet -- a unicorn.
British zoo welcomes birth of rare Malayan tapir
Odd News // 2 days ago
British zoo welcomes birth of rare Malayan tapir
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A British zoo announced the birth of a rare Malayan tapir, an event heralded by officials as a crucial step in conservation for the endangered species.
Malaysian puzzle solver breaks Mr. Potato Head world record
Odd News // 2 days ago
Malaysian puzzle solver breaks Mr. Potato Head world record
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A puzzle enthusiast from Malaysia broke a Guinness World Record by assembling a Mr. Potato Head toy in 5.43 seconds.
'Miniboat' built by Rhode Island students makes it to England
Odd News // 2 days ago
'Miniboat' built by Rhode Island students makes it to England
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A "miniboat" made by students at three Rhode Island schools was placed in the Atlantic Ocean and washed up on a British beach 10 months later.
Jackpot confusion leads Maryland man to $1 million lottery prize
Odd News // 2 days ago
Jackpot confusion leads Maryland man to $1 million lottery prize
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said his confusion about which lottery drawing had a historic jackpot on the line led to his winning a $1 million Mega Millions prize.
Australian runner breaks world record with 107 marathons in 107 days
Odd News // 2 days ago
Australian runner breaks world record with 107 marathons in 107 days
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- An Australian woman broke a Guinness World Record by running a 26.2-mile marathon distance every day for 107 days -- and she plans to continue until she reaches 150.
More than 900 Santas participate in 13th annual run in Germany
Odd News // 2 days ago
More than 900 Santas participate in 13th annual run in Germany
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- More than 900 people donned Santa Claus costumes in a German town to participate in the 13th annual St. Nicholas Run.
Escaped cow runs into Virginia doctor's office
Odd News // 3 days ago
Escaped cow runs into Virginia doctor's office
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A pair of Virginia cow catchers responded to a doctor's office where a 650-pound bovine smashed through the glass doors and entered the building.
'Gator Crusader's unique touch helped animals during Hurricane Ian
Odd News // 3 days ago
'Gator Crusader's unique touch helped animals during Hurricane Ian
As people in Florida were evacuating ahead of Hurricane Ian, Michael Womer was driving toward the storm. However, Womer isn't a storm chaser -- he was preparing to hunker down with the local gators.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lion cubs venture outside for first time at Oklahoma Zoo
Lion cubs venture outside for first time at Oklahoma Zoo
California girl issued an official license to keep a pet unicorn
California girl issued an official license to keep a pet unicorn
'Miniboat' built by Rhode Island students makes it to England
'Miniboat' built by Rhode Island students makes it to England
Jackpot confusion leads Maryland man to $1 million lottery prize
Jackpot confusion leads Maryland man to $1 million lottery prize
Large buck rescued after calling through ice in Minnesota river
Large buck rescued after calling through ice in Minnesota river
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement