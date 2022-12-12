Deer fleeing from dogs gets stuck in ATM vestibule

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A deer fleeing from a pack of dogs in India ended up trapped inside an ATM vestibule and had to be rescued by wildlife officials.

Witnesses said the deer was fleeing from dogs when it ran into the ATM vestibule in Amreli, Gujarat, and became trapped inside.

A video captured by a witness shows the deer struggling to find an exit from the glass structure.

The local forest department was informed of the deer's plight and the animal was transported to a wooded area for release.