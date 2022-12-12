Skiing Santas shred slopes for annual event in Maine

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A ski resort in Maine shared video of hundreds of shredding Santas taking to the slopes for its annual celebration of winter's arrival.

The Sunday River resort in Newry posted a video to Instagram showing some of the more than 300 people in Santa Claus attire -- along with the occasional Grinch or abominable snowman -- taking to the slopes for its annual Sunday Santa event.

The resort did not give an exact number for the amount of participants in this year's event, but the more than 300 skiers dwarfed the total of 232 at last year's Sunday Santa.

The annual event raises funds for River Fund Maine, a non-profit that "aims to create a bright economic future for the community by investing in the education of the area's youth and by harnessing the recreational assets of the region," the resort said.