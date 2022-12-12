Texas police remove trespassing alligator from business

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Police in Texas were summoned to a business to remove an unusual trespasser -- a 6-foot alligator.

The Lufkin Police Department said officers Caleb Forrest and Christian Ibarra responded alongside Animal Control officers Carol Cintula and Alisha Holman when a local business called to report an alligator had found its way inside the property's fence.

The responders were able to safely capture and relocate the alligator.

"We believe this 6-foot guy likely came from Kurth or Ellen Trout Lake, which are both nearby," the department said in a Facebook post.