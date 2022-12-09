Malaysian puzzle solver breaks Mr. Potato Head world record

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A puzzle enthusiast from Malaysia broke a Guinness World Record by assembling a Mr. Potato Head toy in 5.43 seconds.

Lim Kai Yi of Butterworth took on the record for fastest time to assemble Mr. Potato Head, which requires applicants to start with a fully dissembled toy and add the feet, arms, face and hat to the plastic potato.

He completed the feat with a time of 5.43 seconds, beating the Guinness World Record of 5.69 seconds, set in December 2021 by British teenager Matilda Walden.

Yi previously earned record titles including the fastest time to solve a 4x5 Klotski puzzle blindfolded and the fastest time to complete a Soma cube blindfolded.