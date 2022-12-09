Australian runner breaks world record with 107 marathons in 107 days

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- An Australian woman broke a Guinness World Record by running a 26.2-mile marathon distance every day for 107 days -- and she plans to continue until she reaches 150.

Erchana Murray-Bartlett, 32, began her daily marathon-running routine in August in Cape York, Queensland, and 107 days later, Dec. 3, she broke the Guinness World Record for most consecutive days to run a marathon distance (female).

The previous record of 106 marathons was set earlier this year by British runner Kate Jayden.

Murray-Bartlett calls her project Tip to Toe 2022, as she began running in Cape York, known as Australia's northern "tip," and plans to finish her 150th marathon run in Port Melbourne, Victoria, known as the country's southern "toe."

"My hips, feet, legs and back ache. I feel a little bit emotionally exhausted too after reaching the record last Sunday -- the challenge is now to just keep going, and I'm excited to see what my body can do," Murray-Bartlett told Canadian Running magazine.

Murray-Barlett said she wants her running to raise awareness of the plight of Australia's wildlife.

"We have some globally iconic wildlife, yet Australia is a world leader in biodiversity loss. We have almost 500 native animals currently sitting on the endangered list. This number has risen by eight per cent since 2016," she said.