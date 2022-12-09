California girl issued an official license to keep a pet unicorn

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A handwritten letter from a young girl led animal care and control officials in California to issue the child a pre-approved license to keep an unusual pet -- a unicorn.

Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control said in an Instagram post that it received a handwritten letter in the mail from a local girl named Madeline.

The letter reads: "Dear LA County, I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my back yard if I can find one. Please send me a letter in response."

The post said officials received "so much joy" from the letter that they decided to respond.

"We commend Madeline's sense of responsible pet ownership to seek permission in advance to keep a unicorn in Los Angeles County. As a result, we issued her a pre-approved unicorn license," the post said.

Officials also gave Madeline a stuffed unicorn to wear the license for the time being, as real unicorns "are indeed very rare to find."

The conditions listed in the department's response to Madeline for the license included requiring that "the unicorn is given regular access to sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows."