Stuck kitten rescued from pipe in California

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California came to the assistance of a kitten that stuck its head into a pipe and got stuck on a closing flange.

Riverside County Animal Services said off-duty officer Christopher Peck was at his home on standby duty when a call came in about a kitten stuck in a pipe.

Peck grabbed a pipe-cutting tool from his home and responded to the scene in Woodcrest, where he found the kitten had stuck its head into the pipe and got stuck in a closing flange.

The officer used his tool to shorten the pipe and brought the kitten to a nearby shelter, where veterinarians were able to remove it from the remainder of the pipe.

The kitten, named Piper by shelter staff, is now available for adoption from Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley.