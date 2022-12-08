California dog falls through sinkhole into abandoned septic tank

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California rescued a dog that fell through a sinkhole into an abandoned septic tank.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said crews responded Wednesday to a report of a German shepherd that had fallen through a sinkhole outside a Willowbrook home.

The firefighters determined the 15-year-old dog, named Mayahuel, had ended up about 15 feet down in an abandoned septic tank.

Firefighters said the septic tank had been abandoned and unused for several years.

A rescuer was able to gain Mayahuel's trust using treats and then was able to keep her calm enough to be hoisted out of the hole.