The Thief River Falls Volunteer Fire Department in Minnesota came to the rescue of a large buck that fell through the ice covering Red Lake River. Photo courtesy of the Thief River Falls Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Minnesota came to the rescue of a large buck that fell through the ice of a frozen river. The Thief River Falls Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post that the "beautiful buck" will "live another day" after crews responded to Red Lake River in Thief River Falls.

Rescuers said they were able to lasso the deer's antlers with tow straps and pull the animal to safety.

Firefighters said the deer is well known to locals, who recognize the buck by his asymmetrical antlers.