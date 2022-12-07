Young seal rescued after wandering into center of Scottish town

1/2

A seal pup was rescued by a Scottish veterinary clinic Wednesday morning after wandering into the center of the town of Stonehaven. Photo courtesy of Kirkton Veterinary Centre

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A veterinary clinic in Scotland came to the rescue of a young seal that made its way from a harbor to the center of a town. The seal pup was first spotted in the harbor area of Stonehaven on Tuesday night and was ushered back to the water, but the animal returned to land Wednesday morning and wandered all the way to the center of the town.

The seal was collected by personnel from Kirkton Veterinary Centre.

"We think it's a boy," veterinarian Emma Thompson told BBC Scotland. "He's very underweight and ended up in the middle of town probably just looking for some food. He probably just got confused and lost. But he's a bright wee thing."

Thompson said the seal was being rehydrated and would be taken to the Scottish SPCA rescue center in Fishcross for rehabilitation.

"If people find a seal on the beach, most of the time they are just hauled out to rest and you need to leave them be! Don't allow children or dogs to approach as they are wild animals and will bite if they feel threatened," Thompson told UPI in an email.

The veterinarian said anyone who suspects a seal might be injured or in distress should call the Scottish SPCA, the British Divers Marine Life Rescue or their local veterinarian, as attempting to move the animal themselves could lead to a bite and "nasty infections."

"Young seals are often left on the beach by their mums too -- or tucked away in the rocks -- and if you disturb them too much the mum might not be able to find them again," Thompson said. "We picked up this one because he was in the middle of High Street and too underweight to survive on his own."