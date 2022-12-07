Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 7, 2022 / 1:04 PM

Young seal rescued after wandering into center of Scottish town

By Ben Hooper
1/2
A seal pup was rescued by a Scottish veterinary clinic Wednesday morning after wandering into the center of the town of Stonehaven. Photo courtesy of Kirkton Veterinary Centre
A seal pup was rescued by a Scottish veterinary clinic Wednesday morning after wandering into the center of the town of Stonehaven. Photo courtesy of Kirkton Veterinary Centre

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A veterinary clinic in Scotland came to the rescue of a young seal that made its way from a harbor to the center of a town.

The seal pup was first spotted in the harbor area of Stonehaven on Tuesday night and was ushered back to the water, but the animal returned to land Wednesday morning and wandered all the way to the center of the town.

Advertisement

The seal was collected by personnel from Kirkton Veterinary Centre.

"We think it's a boy," veterinarian Emma Thompson told BBC Scotland. "He's very underweight and ended up in the middle of town probably just looking for some food. He probably just got confused and lost. But he's a bright wee thing."

Thompson said the seal was being rehydrated and would be taken to the Scottish SPCA rescue center in Fishcross for rehabilitation.

"If people find a seal on the beach, most of the time they are just hauled out to rest and you need to leave them be! Don't allow children or dogs to approach as they are wild animals and will bite if they feel threatened," Thompson told UPI in an email.

Advertisement

The veterinarian said anyone who suspects a seal might be injured or in distress should call the Scottish SPCA, the British Divers Marine Life Rescue or their local veterinarian, as attempting to move the animal themselves could lead to a bite and "nasty infections."

"Young seals are often left on the beach by their mums too -- or tucked away in the rocks -- and if you disturb them too much the mum might not be able to find them again," Thompson said. "We picked up this one because he was in the middle of High Street and too underweight to survive on his own."

Read More

Blind horse breaks three Guinness World Records in Oregon Donkey rescued from abandoned mine in Nevada Stuck deer rescued from metal fence in Georgia

Latest Headlines

Blind horse breaks three Guinness World Records in Oregon
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Blind horse breaks three Guinness World Records in Oregon
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A 22-year-old Oregon horse with no eyes broke three Guinness World Records: highest free jump by a blind horse, most flying changes by a horse in one minute and fastest time for a blind horse to weave five poles.
Donkey rescued from abandoned mine in Nevada
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Donkey rescued from abandoned mine in Nevada
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Nevada came to the rescue of a wild donkey that wandered into an abandoned mine and became trapped in a 10-foot hole.
Stuck deer rescued from metal fence in Georgia
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Stuck deer rescued from metal fence in Georgia
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Police in Georgia "saved Bambi" when they were called to rescue a young deer found stuck between the metal bars of a fence.
Padres' Musgrove breaks world record for fastest pitch in Antarctica
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Padres' Musgrove breaks world record for fastest pitch in Antarctica
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres All-Star pitcher Joe Musgrove traveled to Antarctica to celebrate his 30th birthday and break a Guinness World Record.
Lost cat reunited with Texas family after five years
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Lost cat reunited with Texas family after five years
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A Texas family was reunited with their lost cat after the feline was brought to a shelter as a stray five years later.
Man wins $100,010 lottery prize while waiting for his lunch
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man wins $100,010 lottery prize while waiting for his lunch
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who bought some scratch-off lottery tickets while waiting for his lunch ended up winning $100,010.
Idaho man hands up five T-shirts to break Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho man hands up five T-shirts to break Guinness World Record
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 250 Guinness World Records titles added another record to his name by hanging up five T-shirts in 16.78 seconds.
Dog accidentally pulls fire alarm at Iowa doggie 'day camp'
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dog accidentally pulls fire alarm at Iowa doggie 'day camp'
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Iowa were summoned to a doggie "day camp" but arrived to find the fire alarm had accidentally been pulled by a canine camper.
Nativity scene display at Iowa bank could break two Guinness World Records
Odd News // 1 day ago
Nativity scene display at Iowa bank could break two Guinness World Records
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A collection of 2,539 nativity scenes currently on display at an Iowa bank might could break two Guinness World Records.
Emu on the loose in North Carolina county
Odd News // 1 day ago
Emu on the loose in North Carolina county
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in North Carolina are trying to find the owner of an emu spotted wandering loose in Person County.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lion cubs venture outside for first time at Oklahoma Zoo
Lion cubs venture outside for first time at Oklahoma Zoo
Snake slithers out from under hood of moving car
Snake slithers out from under hood of moving car
Dog accidentally pulls fire alarm at Iowa doggie 'day camp'
Dog accidentally pulls fire alarm at Iowa doggie 'day camp'
Man wins $100,010 lottery prize while waiting for his lunch
Man wins $100,010 lottery prize while waiting for his lunch
Florida woman catches bear eating her avocados
Florida woman catches bear eating her avocados
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement