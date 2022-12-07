Trending
Dec. 7, 2022 / 4:37 PM

Entangled mule deer rescued from wire fencing in Oregon

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Wildlife authorities in Oregon came to the rescue of a mule deer found with wire fencing wrapped around its body.

The Oregon State Police said fish & wildlife troopers stationed in Prineville and Madras responded when the doe was reported with wire fencing wrapped around its body.

The troopers arrived to find the fencing was wrapped around the animal's neck and one of its legs. Wildlife biologists from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife were summoned to the scene to tranquilize the deer.

The troopers were then able to cut the deer free of the wire fencing and the biologists gave the animal reversal drugs to revive it.

The deer was then able to trot away with her two yearlings, which watched the rescue from nearby.

