Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A Michigan man used his $10 winnings from a scratch-off lottery ticket to buy another ticket in the same game and won a $500,000 jackpot. The 48-year-old Manistee County man told Michigan Lottery officials he bought a The Perfect Gift scratch-off ticket from the Wesco gas station on Cypress Street in Manistee and uncovered a $10 prize. Advertisement

"I've played The Perfect Gift quite a bit since it came out and have won a little here and there," the player said. "I won $10 on one ticket, so I used my winnings to purchase another one. When I scratched the ticket off and saw I'd won $500,000, all I could think was: 'Is this real?' I had my girlfriend check the ticket over to make sure I was reading it right."

The player said he plans to use his winnings to take a vacation to Florida.

"Winning is a great feeling and couldn't have happened at a better time," he said.