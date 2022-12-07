Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 7, 2022 / 10:04 AM

Donkey rescued from abandoned mine in Nevada

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Nevada came to the rescue of a wild donkey that wandered into an abandoned mine and became trapped in a 10-foot hole.

The Nye County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies worked together with animal control and Beatty Fire personnel to conduct a rescue operation for the stranded burro, which fell into the mining hole outside of Rhyolite.

Advertisement

The sheriff's office said the donkey had been spotted by a hiker and the rescuers found they had to travel to the hole on foot due to its location.

The rescuers tied a rope around the donkey and hoisted it to safety in an hours-long operation, the sheriff's office said.

The donkey was released back into the wild. The sheriff's office said the mine will be blocked to prevent other animals from becoming trapped.

Read More

Stuck deer rescued from metal fence in Georgia Padres' Musgrove breaks world record for fastest pitch in Antarctica Lost cat reunited with Texas family after five years

Latest Headlines

Stuck deer rescued from metal fence in Georgia
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Stuck deer rescued from metal fence in Georgia
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Police in Georgia "saved Bambi" when they were called to rescue a young deer found stuck between the metal bars of a fence.
Padres' Musgrove breaks world record for fastest pitch in Antarctica
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Padres' Musgrove breaks world record for fastest pitch in Antarctica
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres All-Star pitcher Joe Musgrove traveled to Antarctica to celebrate his 30th birthday and break a Guinness World Record.
Lost cat reunited with Texas family after five years
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Lost cat reunited with Texas family after five years
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A Texas family was reunited with their lost cat after the feline was brought to a shelter as a stray five years later.
Man wins $100,010 lottery prize while waiting for his lunch
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Man wins $100,010 lottery prize while waiting for his lunch
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who bought some scratch-off lottery tickets while waiting for his lunch ended up winning $100,010.
Idaho man hands up five T-shirts to break Guinness World Record
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Idaho man hands up five T-shirts to break Guinness World Record
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 250 Guinness World Records titles added another record to his name by hanging up five T-shirts in 16.78 seconds.
Dog accidentally pulls fire alarm at Iowa doggie 'day camp'
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Dog accidentally pulls fire alarm at Iowa doggie 'day camp'
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Iowa were summoned to a doggie "day camp" but arrived to find the fire alarm had accidentally been pulled by a canine camper.
Nativity scene display at Iowa bank could break two Guinness World Records
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Nativity scene display at Iowa bank could break two Guinness World Records
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A collection of 2,539 nativity scenes currently on display at an Iowa bank might could break two Guinness World Records.
Emu on the loose in North Carolina county
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Emu on the loose in North Carolina county
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in North Carolina are trying to find the owner of an emu spotted wandering loose in Person County.
Lion cubs venture outside for first time at Oklahoma Zoo
Odd News // 1 day ago
Lion cubs venture outside for first time at Oklahoma Zoo
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma Zoo and Botanical Gardens shared video of its quartet of recently born lion cubs being introduced to their outdoor habitat for the first time.
Snake slithers out from under hood of moving car
Odd News // 1 day ago
Snake slithers out from under hood of moving car
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A couple driving on an Australian highway had a scare when a snake suddenly slithered out from under the hood of their car.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lion cubs venture outside for first time at Oklahoma Zoo
Lion cubs venture outside for first time at Oklahoma Zoo
Snake slithers out from under hood of moving car
Snake slithers out from under hood of moving car
Home Depot workers track down owner of dropped $700 cash
Home Depot workers track down owner of dropped $700 cash
Dog accidentally pulls fire alarm at Iowa doggie 'day camp'
Dog accidentally pulls fire alarm at Iowa doggie 'day camp'
Man wins $100,010 lottery prize while waiting for his lunch
Man wins $100,010 lottery prize while waiting for his lunch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement