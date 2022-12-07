Trending
Odd News
Dec. 7, 2022

Blind horse breaks three Guinness World Records in Oregon

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A 22-year-old Oregon horse with no eyes broke three Guinness World Records: highest free jump by a blind horse, most flying changes by a horse in one minute and fastest time for a blind horse to weave five poles.

Morgan Wagner of Corvallis said she was allowed to choose her horse, Endo, from her grandmother's herd when she was only 13 years old.

Wagner said Endo started having eye problems when he was 8 years old, and he was diagnosed with equine recurrent uveitis, which eventually led to his eyes having to be removed.

She said it took time for the horse, now known as Endo the Blind, to regain his confidence.

"He was very scared in the beginning, so I took him for walks around the barn and then moved on to walks around the property," Morgan told Guinness World Records. "Everything in small steps."

The now-22-year-old horse showed he still has skills by taking on the trio of records.

"Each record was something Endo already knew. We just had to practice and fine-tune it," Wagner said. "He learned to jump again after going blind because he competed in a discipline that required upper-level riding and obstacle work, and in that discipline, he became national champion at the highest level."

Endo jumped 3 feet and 5.73 inches into the air to break the record for highest free jump by a blind horse. He then completed 39 flying changes in 60 seconds to break the record for most flying changes by a horse in one minute. The horse also broke the record for fastest time for a blind horse to weave five poles, completing the feat in 6.93 seconds.

"It feels amazing that Endo has three world records," Wagner said. "I'm very grateful to Guinness World Records for letting us have a platform for blind horses to show the world that they're still capable of anything."

