Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A Virginia man loaded his four children into a stroller and ran a 10k race in 48 minutes and 1 second, earning a Guinness World Record. Steven Christopher, an active-duty Air Force pilot from Sterling, participated in the Run the Greenway race while pushing a four-seat stroller containing his 4-year-old, 2-year-old and two 10-month-old children. Advertisement

Christopher finished with a time of 48 mines and 1 second, becoming the first Guinness World Record holder in the category of fastest 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) pushing a quadruple pram (male).

"The real challenge, and why I think it's a Guinness World Record, is running while pushing a stroller with four kids that are in there for a long time and having to make them happy and with inclement weather and all those challenges because I think that changes the game completely," Christopher told Inside NoVa.

Christopher said he was inspired to pursue the record after previously running a half-marathon while pushing his oldest child in a stroller.

"A lot of people think the running piece is the hard part, but that's not the hard part," he said. "The hard part is actually the logistics of the kiddos, because making them happy is far more difficult than running 10 kilometers."