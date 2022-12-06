Trending
Dec. 6, 2022

Lost cat reunited with Texas family after five years

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A Texas family was reunited with their lost cat after the feline was brought to a shelter as a stray five years later.

The Humane Society of Harlingen said the 6-year-old cat, named Ollie, was adopted as a kitten in 2016 and went missing the following year.

"His family looked far and wide hoping to see him soon. As years passed, the family moved and faced the hard reality that they may never see Ollie again," HSH said in a Facebook post.

The shelter said Animal Control brought a stray cat to the shelter on Nov. 30 and they scanned him for a microchip.

"His microchip was quickly looked up and we discovered he had an owner," the shelter said. "Our staff scrolled through our records and found that Ollie's last visit to our shelter was in 2016!"

Ollie's owner, Stephanie Garza, was contacted and she rushed to the shelter for a long-awaited reunion.

The shelter said the story should serve as a reminder of the importance of microchipping pets.

"A microchip can save your pet's life and make miracles like Ollie's possible," the post said.

