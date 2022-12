An emu is on the loose in the Hurdle Mills area of North Carolina. Photo courtesy of Person County Animal Services

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in North Carolina are trying to find the owner of an emu spotted wandering loose in Person County. Person County Animal Services said in a Facebook post the emu was spotted wandering off Burlington Road in the Hurdle Mills area, but the origins of the bird are unknown. Advertisement

Animal services said it is trying to identify the owner of the emu to assist with capture.

If no owner is found, "a rescue or sanctuary will be contacted to assist with capture and [it] will be transferred into their care," the post said.

Authorities in Michigan rounded up an escaped pack of six emus last week. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said the Australian birds escaped from an Oshtemo Township farm, just outside of Kalamazoo. The emus were rounded up and returned to their farm.