Dec. 6, 2022 / 11:26 AM

Nativity scene display at Iowa bank could break two Guinness World Records

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A collection of 2,539 nativity scenes currently on display at an Iowa bank might could break two Guinness World Records.

The Hills Bank in Washington is currently hosting the display of 2,539 different nativity scenes, a collection belonging to Michael Zahs.

Zahs said he has been collecting the nativity scenes since the 1950s and they come from more than 100 different countries. He said it took about six weeks to set all of the scenes up at the bank.

"I like to have people come and look at the details. You can look at the exhibit for the scripture part of it, you can look at it for the materials, the artwork. Much of these are handmade, some of them are very historical," Zahs told KCRG-TV.

Zahs said he is currently working on getting his collection certified as the world's largest by Guinness World Records. The current record largest collection of nativity sets was set at 1,802 in 2009, while the record for largest display of nativity sets was set at 2,150 in 2010.

Zahs' collection will remain at the bank through January.



