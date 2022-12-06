Padres' Musgrove breaks world record for fastest pitch in Antarctica

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres All-Star pitcher Joe Musgrove traveled to Antarctica to celebrate his 30th birthday and break a Guinness World Record.

Musgrove, accompanied by fellow Padres pitcher Sean Manaea and a team from the Challenged Athletes Foundation, traveled to the coldest continent in a bid to set the Guinness World Record for the fastest baseball pitch thrown in Antarctica.

Musgrove's goal was to throw an 80 mph pitch, and after a few warm-ups he was able to exceed his goal and set the record at 86 mph on Friday, two days before he celebrated his 30th birthday in Antarctica.

The pitcher's companions from the Challenged Athletes Foundation, which provides support for athletes with physical challenges, included Landis Sims, a teenage baseball player born without hands or feet; Roderick Sewell, the first person with double above-knee amputations to finish the Ironman World Championship; and Justin Phongsavanh, a bronze medalist at the Tokyo Paralympic Games for the javelin throw.

"I'm constantly inspired by Landis Sims and the athletes from Challenged Athletes Foundation who overcome their challenges every day to achieve their goals," Musgrove said in a statement. "Antarctica is one of the most remote and extreme destinations in the world. I can't think of a better place to showcase pushing the limits of what's possible."