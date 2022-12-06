Idaho man hands up five T-shirts to break Guinness World Record

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 250 Guinness World Records titles added another record to his name by hanging up five T-shirts in 16.78 seconds.

David Rush, who breaks Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, said it took some extra planning to make sure he was following all of the record-keeping organization's rules for the fastest time to hang up five T-shirts.

Rush said his first obstacle came when he discovered the neck openings of his own shirts were too large for Guinness regulations, so he turned to his wife's shirts as a replacement. He then discovered his hangers were too short and had to be replaced with longer ones to comply with the rules.

Rush successfully hung up the five shirts in 16.78 seconds, beating the record of 27.93 seconds set by Kaito Koizumi of Japan in 2015.