Stuck deer rescued from metal fence in Georgia

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Police in Georgia "saved Bambi" when they were called to rescue a young deer found stuck between the metal bars of a fence.

The Duluth Police Department posted a video to Facebook showing officers responding to call about a deer stuck in a fence along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

The video shows an officer wearing gloves and pulling on a bar until it created an opening large enough for the fawn to squeeze through.

The young deer was then able to flee the scene without any apparent signs of injury.

"We saved Bambi," the post said.