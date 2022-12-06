Trending
Dec. 6, 2022

Stuck deer rescued from metal fence in Georgia

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Police in Georgia "saved Bambi" when they were called to rescue a young deer found stuck between the metal bars of a fence.

The Duluth Police Department posted a video to Facebook showing officers responding to call about a deer stuck in a fence along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

The video shows an officer wearing gloves and pulling on a bar until it created an opening large enough for the fawn to squeeze through.

The young deer was then able to flee the scene without any apparent signs of injury.

"We saved Bambi," the post said.

Latest Headlines

Padres' Musgrove breaks world record for fastest pitch in Antarctica
Odd News // 48 minutes ago
Padres' Musgrove breaks world record for fastest pitch in Antarctica
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres All-Star pitcher Joe Musgrove traveled to Antarctica to celebrate his 30th birthday and break a Guinness World Record.
Lost cat reunited with Texas family after five years
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Lost cat reunited with Texas family after five years
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A Texas family was reunited with their lost cat after the feline was brought to a shelter as a stray five years later.
Man wins $100,010 lottery prize while waiting for his lunch
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Man wins $100,010 lottery prize while waiting for his lunch
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who bought some scratch-off lottery tickets while waiting for his lunch ended up winning $100,010.
Idaho man hands up five T-shirts to break Guinness World Record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Idaho man hands up five T-shirts to break Guinness World Record
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 250 Guinness World Records titles added another record to his name by hanging up five T-shirts in 16.78 seconds.
Dog accidentally pulls fire alarm at Iowa doggie 'day camp'
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Dog accidentally pulls fire alarm at Iowa doggie 'day camp'
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Iowa were summoned to a doggie "day camp" but arrived to find the fire alarm had accidentally been pulled by a canine camper.
Nativity scene display at Iowa bank could break two Guinness World Records
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Nativity scene display at Iowa bank could break two Guinness World Records
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A collection of 2,539 nativity scenes currently on display at an Iowa bank might could break two Guinness World Records.
Emu on the loose in North Carolina county
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Emu on the loose in North Carolina county
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in North Carolina are trying to find the owner of an emu spotted wandering loose in Person County.
Lion cubs venture outside for first time at Oklahoma Zoo
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Lion cubs venture outside for first time at Oklahoma Zoo
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma Zoo and Botanical Gardens shared video of its quartet of recently born lion cubs being introduced to their outdoor habitat for the first time.
Snake slithers out from under hood of moving car
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Snake slithers out from under hood of moving car
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A couple driving on an Australian highway had a scare when a snake suddenly slithered out from under the hood of their car.
Florida woman catches bear eating her avocados
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Florida woman catches bear eating her avocados
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A Florida woman captured video of a bear she caught in the act of eating avocados from the tree in her yard.
