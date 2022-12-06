Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 6, 2022 / 11:42 AM

Dog accidentally pulls fire alarm at Iowa doggie 'day camp'

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Iowa were summoned to a doggie "day camp" but arrived to find the fire alarm had accidentally been pulled by a canine camper.

Dogwoods Lodge in Grimes said a dog named Birdie had trouble containing her excitement when she arrived for day camp on Friday.

Advertisement

"She just arrived for day camp and was just bouncing around and bounced into the fire alarm, pushed it in, pulled it down and that was it," Dogwoods Lodge owner Jessica Tapper told KCCI-TV.

Security camera footage from the facility shows Birdie excitedly jumping on a wall and pulling the fire alarm.

Dogwoods Lodge posted a photo to Facebook showing the canine wearing a sign reading: "Dear Grimes Fire Department, I'm sorry that I pulled the fire alarm today. Sincerely, Birdie."

The fire department responded on Facebook saying Birdie is forgiven.

"The face certainly says sorry. False alarms do occur from time to time, but it is our job to keep everyone safe. We are certainly glad there wasn't a fire Dogwoods Lodge," the department said.

Tapper said Birdie didn't actually seem all that contrite about pulling the alarm.

Advertisement

"She didn't seem to care at all. The other dogs were freaking out," she said.

Read More

Nativity scene display at Iowa bank could break two Guinness World Records Emu on the loose in North Carolina county Lion cubs venture outside for first time at Oklahoma Zoo

Latest Headlines

Nativity scene display at Iowa bank could break two Guinness World Records
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Nativity scene display at Iowa bank could break two Guinness World Records
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A collection of 2,539 nativity scenes currently on display at an Iowa bank might could break two Guinness World Records.
Emu on the loose in North Carolina county
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Emu on the loose in North Carolina county
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in North Carolina are trying to find the owner of an emu spotted wandering loose in Person County.
Lion cubs venture outside for first time at Oklahoma Zoo
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Lion cubs venture outside for first time at Oklahoma Zoo
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma Zoo and Botanical Gardens shared video of its quartet of recently born lion cubs being introduced to their outdoor habitat for the first time.
Snake slithers out from under hood of moving car
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Snake slithers out from under hood of moving car
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A couple driving on an Australian highway had a scare when a snake suddenly slithered out from under the hood of their car.
Florida woman catches bear eating her avocados
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Florida woman catches bear eating her avocados
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A Florida woman captured video of a bear she caught in the act of eating avocados from the tree in her yard.
Florida man wins $100,000 Powerball prize while visiting Virginia
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Florida man wins $100,000 Powerball prize while visiting Virginia
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A Florida man visiting his brother in Virginia found his vacation destination paid off when he scored a $100,000 Powerball prize.
Trapped deer rescued from abandoned water tank in Idaho
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Trapped deer rescued from abandoned water tank in Idaho
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Conservation officers in Idaho came to the rescue of a mule deer found trapped inside an abandoned water tank.
Kitten rescued from engine compartment of fire truck
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Kitten rescued from engine compartment of fire truck
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A kitten was rescued from the engine compartment of a British Columbia fire truck after the vehicle and its crew returned from an emergency call.
Australian charity lines up gifts for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Australian charity lines up gifts for Guinness World Record
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A Queensland, Australia, charity attempted a Guinness World Record by arranging 1,050 gift-wrapped presents into an unbroken line.
Dog captured after running loose on Utah highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dog captured after running loose on Utah highway
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A dog spotted wandering loose near a Utah highway interchange ended up stopping traffic on the interstate when it fled first responders and entered the roadway.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Snake slithers out from under hood of moving car
Snake slithers out from under hood of moving car
White deer caught on camera in New York
White deer caught on camera in New York
Lion cubs venture outside for first time at Oklahoma Zoo
Lion cubs venture outside for first time at Oklahoma Zoo
Home Depot workers track down owner of dropped $700 cash
Home Depot workers track down owner of dropped $700 cash
Large and mysterious object unearthed on Florida beach
Large and mysterious object unearthed on Florida beach
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement