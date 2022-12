Timothy Booker of Fort Pierce, Fla., won a $100,000 Powerball prize while visiting his brother in Virginia. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A Florida man visiting his brother in Virginia found his vacation destination paid off when he scored a $100,000 Powerball prize. Timothy Booker of Fort Pierce told Virginia Lottery officials he was visiting his brother in Virginia Beach when he decided to buy some Powerball tickets from the 7-Eleven store on Indian River Road in Virginia Beach. Advertisement

Booker said he had played Powerball before, but hadn't had much luck until scoring a $100,000 prize in the Nov. 21 drawing.

"Your luck changed when you came to Virginia," Booker recalled his brother saying to him.

Booker said his winning ticket bore a set of random numbers he likes to use for lottery drawings. The winning numbers in the drawing were 1-6-40-51-67, with the Powerball number 2. Booker matched four numbers and the Powerball to earn his prize.

Booker did not reveal whether he had any immediate plans for his winnings.