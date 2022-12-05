Trending
Dec. 5, 2022 / 11:01 AM

Dog captured after running loose on Utah highway

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A dog spotted wandering loose near a Utah highway interchange ended up stopping traffic on the interstate when it fled first responders and entered the roadway.

Salt Lake County Animal Services said the 6-month-old Merle cattle dog was seen wandering Sunday near the interchange of 3300 S/Interstate 80/Interstate 215, in the Parleys Canyon area.

Utah Department of Transportation cameras captured video of first responders chasing after the canine until it gave them the slip and went running onto I-80.

The canine's pursuers stopped traffic so the canine could be safely captured and taken to the Salt Lake County Animal Services center.

Animal services said the dog was not wearing a collar and is not microchipped. She will be held for about five days before being made available for adoption.

