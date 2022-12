Firefighters in Vernon, British Columbia, rescued a kitten found in the engine compartment of their fire truck. Photo courtesy of the City of Vernon

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A kitten was rescued from the engine compartment of a British Columbia fire truck after the vehicle and its crew returned from an emergency call. The City of Vernon said a Vernon Fire Rescue Service crew returned to their station after responding to a crash on Highway 97 at Birnie Road and heard the sounds of muffled meowing coming from inside their truck. Advertisement

"A search of the vehicle resulted in firefighters locating a kitten, stowed away in the engine compartment," the City of Vernon said in a news release.

The kitten was taken to a local veterinary clinic, where staff said the feline appears happy and in good health. They said the kitten will likely be put up for adoption if no owner comes forward.