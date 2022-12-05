Australian charity lines up gifts for Guinness World Record

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A Queensland, Australia, charity attempted a Guinness World Record by arranging 1,050 gift-wrapped presents into an unbroken line.

The Christmas Presents for Kids in Care charity gathered hundreds of donated gifts at the Upper Coomera Center in Queensland's Gold Coast region.

Donors were invited to join the record attempt and physically place their donations into the line.

Charity director Mel Bosenberg said there were a total 1,050 gifts in the final line. She said evidence is being submitted to Guinness World Records to make the achievement official.

The gifts will be distributed to children in residential care for the holidays.