Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 5, 2022 / 6:15 PM

Lion cubs venture outside for first time at Oklahoma Zoo

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma Zoo and Botanical Gardens shared video of its quartet of recently born lion cubs being introduced to their outdoor habitat for the first time.

The cubs, born at the zoo Sept. 26, were named Zahara, Neema, Makena and Mshango after the zoo had social media followers vote on names for the newborns.

Advertisement

The cubs now have been introduced to their outdoor habitat for the first time, in the early morning before the facility opens to the public.

Zookeepers said the cubs will be given more time gradually in the outdoor area as long as the temperature outside remains over 50 degrees.

Read More

Florida man wins $100,000 Powerball prize while visiting Virginia Trapped deer rescued from abandoned water tank in Idaho Kitten rescued from engine compartment of fire truck

Latest Headlines

Snake slithers out from under hood of moving car
Odd News // 22 minutes ago
Snake slithers out from under hood of moving car
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A couple driving on an Australian highway had a scare when a snake suddenly slithered out from under the hood of their car.
Florida woman catches bear eating her avocados
Odd News // 23 minutes ago
Florida woman catches bear eating her avocados
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A Florida woman captured video of a bear she caught in the act of eating avocados from the tree in her yard.
Florida man wins $100,000 Powerball prize while visiting Virginia
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Florida man wins $100,000 Powerball prize while visiting Virginia
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A Florida man visiting his brother in Virginia found his vacation destination paid off when he scored a $100,000 Powerball prize.
Trapped deer rescued from abandoned water tank in Idaho
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Trapped deer rescued from abandoned water tank in Idaho
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Conservation officers in Idaho came to the rescue of a mule deer found trapped inside an abandoned water tank.
Kitten rescued from engine compartment of fire truck
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Kitten rescued from engine compartment of fire truck
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A kitten was rescued from the engine compartment of a British Columbia fire truck after the vehicle and its crew returned from an emergency call.
Australian charity lines up gifts for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Australian charity lines up gifts for Guinness World Record
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A Queensland, Australia, charity attempted a Guinness World Record by arranging 1,050 gift-wrapped presents into an unbroken line.
Dog captured after running loose on Utah highway
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Dog captured after running loose on Utah highway
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A dog spotted wandering loose near a Utah highway interchange ended up stopping traffic on the interstate when it fled first responders and entered the roadway.
NYC posts job seeking rat czar to tame city's rodent problem
Odd News // 1 day ago
NYC posts job seeking rat czar to tame city's rodent problem
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The administration of New York City Mayor Eric Adams has listed a new job for a rat czar to tame the infamous rodent problem in the Big Apple.
Florida man finds bear sleeping on his front porch
Odd News // 3 days ago
Florida man finds bear sleeping on his front porch
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A Florida man who was alerted to the presence of a bear in his neighborhood discovered the animal taking a nap right outside his front door.
Owl recovering after rescue from Connecticut road
Odd News // 3 days ago
Owl recovering after rescue from Connecticut road
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- An owl struck by a car on a Connecticut road was rescued by a bystander and is expected to make a full recovery.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White deer caught on camera in New York
White deer caught on camera in New York
Florida man finds bear sleeping on his front porch
Florida man finds bear sleeping on his front porch
Large and mysterious object unearthed on Florida beach
Large and mysterious object unearthed on Florida beach
Wildlife officials rescue deer with antlers wrapped in Christmas lights
Wildlife officials rescue deer with antlers wrapped in Christmas lights
Maryland woman forgot hiding place for $50,000 lottery ticket
Maryland woman forgot hiding place for $50,000 lottery ticket
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement