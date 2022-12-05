Lion cubs venture outside for first time at Oklahoma Zoo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma Zoo and Botanical Gardens shared video of its quartet of recently born lion cubs being introduced to their outdoor habitat for the first time.

The cubs, born at the zoo Sept. 26, were named Zahara, Neema, Makena and Mshango after the zoo had social media followers vote on names for the newborns.

The cubs now have been introduced to their outdoor habitat for the first time, in the early morning before the facility opens to the public.

Zookeepers said the cubs will be given more time gradually in the outdoor area as long as the temperature outside remains over 50 degrees.