Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 5, 2022 / 1:56 PM

Trapped deer rescued from abandoned water tank in Idaho

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Conservation officers in Idaho came to the rescue of a mule deer found trapped inside an abandoned water tank.

Idaho Fish & Game said conservation officers from the Magic Valley Region responded to a report of a buck trapped in an abandoned water storage tank outside of Hailey.

Advertisement

The department said it was unclear how long the mule deer had been trapped inside the 12-foot-deep tank, which is believed to have been used for water storage by the old Hawatha Hotel, built in the late 1880s.

The officers tranquilized the deer and used a sling to hoist the animal to safety.

"Before release, the deer received a green ear tag to indicate it had been darted with anesthetizing drugs and for future identification purposes," the department said.

The deer was examined for injuries by a veterinarian and released back into the wild.

Read More

Kitten rescued from engine compartment of fire truck Australian charity lines up gifts for Guinness World Record Dog captured after running loose on Utah highway

Latest Headlines

Kitten rescued from engine compartment of fire truck
Odd News // 52 minutes ago
Kitten rescued from engine compartment of fire truck
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A kitten was rescued from the engine compartment of a British Columbia fire truck after the vehicle and its crew returned from an emergency call.
Australian charity lines up gifts for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Australian charity lines up gifts for Guinness World Record
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A Queensland, Australia, charity attempted a Guinness World Record by arranging 1,050 gift-wrapped presents into an unbroken line.
Dog captured after running loose on Utah highway
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Dog captured after running loose on Utah highway
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A dog spotted wandering loose near a Utah highway interchange ended up stopping traffic on the interstate when it fled first responders and entered the roadway.
NYC posts job seeking rat czar to tame city's rodent problem
Odd News // 1 day ago
NYC posts job seeking rat czar to tame city's rodent problem
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The administration of New York City Mayor Eric Adams has listed a new job for a rat czar to tame the infamous rodent problem in the Big Apple.
Florida man finds bear sleeping on his front porch
Odd News // 2 days ago
Florida man finds bear sleeping on his front porch
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A Florida man who was alerted to the presence of a bear in his neighborhood discovered the animal taking a nap right outside his front door.
Owl recovering after rescue from Connecticut road
Odd News // 2 days ago
Owl recovering after rescue from Connecticut road
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- An owl struck by a car on a Connecticut road was rescued by a bystander and is expected to make a full recovery.
Maryland woman forgot hiding place for $50,000 lottery ticket
Odd News // 2 days ago
Maryland woman forgot hiding place for $50,000 lottery ticket
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said she almost missed out on her $50,000 lottery prize when she forgot where she had hidden her winning ticket months earlier.
South Carolina workers return long-lost photo to family
Odd News // 3 days ago
South Carolina workers return long-lost photo to family
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Workers cleaning out a closet at a South Carolina office were able to reunite a family with a long-lost photo.
Up to 30 cows escape crashed trailer on Arizona highway
Odd News // 3 days ago
Up to 30 cows escape crashed trailer on Arizona highway
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Transportation officials in Arizona said up to 30 cows were loose on a highway after a crash involving a cattle trailer.
Two escaped emus captured in Ohio, unrelated emu still on the loose
Odd News // 3 days ago
Two escaped emus captured in Ohio, unrelated emu still on the loose
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Officials in an Ohio county said two escaped emus were rounded up this week -- but another emu remains on the loose in the area.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White deer caught on camera in New York
White deer caught on camera in New York
Large and mysterious object unearthed on Florida beach
Large and mysterious object unearthed on Florida beach
Florida man finds bear sleeping on his front porch
Florida man finds bear sleeping on his front porch
Maryland woman forgot hiding place for $50,000 lottery ticket
Maryland woman forgot hiding place for $50,000 lottery ticket
Wildlife officials rescue deer with antlers wrapped in Christmas lights
Wildlife officials rescue deer with antlers wrapped in Christmas lights
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement