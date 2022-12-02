Owl recovering after rescue from Connecticut road

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- An owl struck by a car on a Connecticut road was rescued by a bystander and is expected to make a full recovery.

Jessica Hoover said she was driving to a friend's house in Guilford on Thanksgiving when she spotted something in the road.

"The only thing I questioned was if it was an owl or debris," Hoover told CT Insider. "It was something that needed help on the side of the road. It's not much effort to stop and be with it."

Hoover captured video as she escorted the owl to the side of the road.

"Sir, can you get out of the road, please?" Hoover says in the video. "Come on. You need to get out of the road. Should I call somebody?'

Hoover ended up contacting bird rescue A Place Called Hope. The sanctuary said in a Facebook post that the barred owl's wing was injured in a collision with a car, but the limb was not broken.

"We hope to see this owl home soon after some down time and free meals," the post said.