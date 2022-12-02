Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 2, 2022 / 3:06 PM

Maryland woman forgot hiding place for $50,000 lottery ticket

By Ben Hooper
Srijana Wosti of Silver Spring, Md., said she almost missed out on a $50,000 lottery jackpot when she forgot where she hid her ticket months earlier. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery
Srijana Wosti of Silver Spring, Md., said she almost missed out on a $50,000 lottery jackpot when she forgot where she hid her ticket months earlier. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said she almost missed out on her $50,000 lottery prize when she forgot where she had hidden her winning ticket months earlier.

Srijana Wosti, 41, of Silver Spring, told Maryland Lottery officials she bought a $5 Family Feud scratch-off ticket from Kemp Mill Beer, Wine & Deli in Silver Spring in June.

Advertisement

"I like to watch the show on television," Wosti said, "and, I like that Steve Harvey."

Wosti said she initially thought the ticket was a $50 winner, but she later scanned it with her phone and discovered it was worth $50,000.

"I kept scanning it over and over," she said. "I was so happy."

Wosti said she told her family about the ticket before hiding in a safe location -- a location she forgot when it came time to cash the ticket months later. The player, who feared the ticket was able to expire, searched her home in a panic and eventually found the ticket tucked away in a suitcase.

"I was so relieved to find it," she said, "and to know I wasn't too late."

Advertisement

Wosti said her winnings will go toward paying off some family bills.

Read More

Missouri man wins $50,000 lottery prize while on fishing trip Low fuel light leads North Carolina woman to $1M lottery prize First-time Powerball player wins $150,000 prize

Latest Headlines

South Carolina workers return long-lost photo to family
Odd News // 2 hours ago
South Carolina workers return long-lost photo to family
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Workers cleaning out a closet at a South Carolina office were able to reunite a family with a long-lost photo.
Up to 30 cows escape crashed trailer on Arizona highway
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Up to 30 cows escape crashed trailer on Arizona highway
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Transportation officials in Arizona said up to 30 cows were loose on a highway after a crash involving a cattle trailer.
Two escaped emus captured in Ohio, unrelated emu still on the loose
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Two escaped emus captured in Ohio, unrelated emu still on the loose
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Officials in an Ohio county said two escaped emus were rounded up this week -- but another emu remains on the loose in the area.
Wildlife officials rescue deer with antlers wrapped in Christmas lights
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Wildlife officials rescue deer with antlers wrapped in Christmas lights
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Oregon came to the rescue that "got a head start on decking the halls" when its antlers became entangled in Christmas lights.
Home Depot workers track down owner of dropped $700 cash
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Home Depot workers track down owner of dropped $700 cash
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Employees at a Home Depot store in Tennessee worked together to track down the owner of $700 cash found in an envelope dropped in an aisle.
Polar bear gives birth to twins at Ohio zoo
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Polar bear gives birth to twins at Ohio zoo
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Toledo Zoo in Ohio announced the birth of twin polar bears, but the newborns won't be on public display until next year.
Woman gives birth, wins $100,000 Powerball prize on the same day
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Woman gives birth, wins $100,000 Powerball prize on the same day
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman scored two jackpots in one day when she won a $100,000 Powerball prize just hours after giving birth to her daughter.
101-year-old message in a bottle found under toppled Manitoba statue
Odd News // 23 hours ago
101-year-old message in a bottle found under toppled Manitoba statue
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Workers removing the base of a toppled statue in front of the Manitoba legislature discovered a 101-year-old message in a bottle decrying prohibition.
Firefighters rescue cat stranded on roof for five days
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Firefighters rescue cat stranded on roof for five days
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of a cat that was stranded for five days on the roof of an apartment building.
Man's treasure-hunting hobby led to heartwarming reunion after Hurricane Ian
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man's treasure-hunting hobby led to heartwarming reunion after Hurricane Ian
After Hurricane Ian's destruction, one man's hunt for treasure on Hammock Beach in St. Augustine led to a valuable discovery and a heartwarming journey amid the hurricane's aftermath.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman gives birth, wins $100,000 Powerball prize on the same day
Woman gives birth, wins $100,000 Powerball prize on the same day
Angler finds message in a bottle in Maryland
Angler finds message in a bottle in Maryland
Large and mysterious object unearthed on Florida beach
Large and mysterious object unearthed on Florida beach
Polar bear gives birth to twins at Ohio zoo
Polar bear gives birth to twins at Ohio zoo
Home Depot workers track down owner of dropped $700 cash
Home Depot workers track down owner of dropped $700 cash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement