Up to 30 cows escape crashed trailer on Arizona highway

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Transportation officials in Arizona said up to 30 cows were loose on a highway after a crash involving a cattle trailer.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said workers responded to the Loop 101 freeway in Glendale early Friday morning when between 15 and 30 young cows escaped from a trailer after a crash.

The department said the truck had been carrying 109 cows before the crash.

Road workers corralled the cows on the right shoulder of the highway to await transport in a replacement trailer.

There were no injuries reported from the crash or the cows' time on the loose.