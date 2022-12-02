Two escaped emus captured in Ohio, unrelated emu still on the loose

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Officials in an Ohio county said two escaped emus were rounded up this week -- but another emu remains on the loose in the area.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said that deputies worked together with the owner of the two emus to get the flightless Australian birds back into their enclosure.

Advertisement

Barrera said a third emu, which does not belong to the same owner, has been on the loose since mid-November.

The emu has been repeatedly spotted in the Hillsboro area and was caught on camera walking down the middle of a busy road in one of the earliest sightings. Locals said the emu's origins are a mystery.