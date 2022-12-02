Florida man finds bear sleeping on his front porch

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A Florida man who was alerted to the presence of a bear in his neighborhood discovered the animal taking a nap outside his front door.

Chuck Robbins of Heathrow said he had heard there was a bear in his neighborhood and went out to try to take photos or video of the animal, but he couldn't locate the bear went home.

Robbins said a neighbor contacted him later in the evening to tell him there was a large bear in his yard.

The resident said he looked out a window and discovered the bear was on his porch, sleeping right in front of his door.

"It was amazing. I just walked out, and it was like right there in front of me and so close," Robbins told WOFL-TV.

