Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 2, 2022 / 5:29 PM

Florida man finds bear sleeping on his front porch

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A Florida man who was alerted to the presence of a bear in his neighborhood discovered the animal taking a nap outside his front door.

Chuck Robbins of Heathrow said he had heard there was a bear in his neighborhood and went out to try to take photos or video of the animal, but he couldn't locate the bear went home.

Advertisement

Robbins said a neighbor contacted him later in the evening to tell him there was a large bear in his yard.

The resident said he looked out a window and discovered the bear was on his porch, sleeping right in front of his door.

"It was amazing. I just walked out, and it was like right there in front of me and so close," Robbins told WOFL-TV.

A bear previously paid a visit to a Nevada family's yard earlier this week. Dave Lester of Zephyr Cove shared video showing the bear destroying the inflatable Rudolph decoration.

Read More

Owl recovering after rescue from Connecticut road Maryland woman forgot hiding place for $50,000 lottery ticket South Carolina workers return long-lost photo to family

Latest Headlines

Owl recovering after rescue from Connecticut road
Odd News // 11 minutes ago
Owl recovering after rescue from Connecticut road
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- An owl struck by a car on a Connecticut road was rescued by a bystander and is expected to make a full recovery.
Maryland woman forgot hiding place for $50,000 lottery ticket
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Maryland woman forgot hiding place for $50,000 lottery ticket
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said she almost missed out on her $50,000 lottery prize when she forgot where she had hidden her winning ticket months earlier.
South Carolina workers return long-lost photo to family
Odd News // 3 hours ago
South Carolina workers return long-lost photo to family
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Workers cleaning out a closet at a South Carolina office were able to reunite a family with a long-lost photo.
Up to 30 cows escape crashed trailer on Arizona highway
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Up to 30 cows escape crashed trailer on Arizona highway
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Transportation officials in Arizona said up to 30 cows were loose on a highway after a crash involving a cattle trailer.
Two escaped emus captured in Ohio, unrelated emu still on the loose
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Two escaped emus captured in Ohio, unrelated emu still on the loose
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Officials in an Ohio county said two escaped emus were rounded up this week -- but another emu remains on the loose in the area.
Wildlife officials rescue deer with antlers wrapped in Christmas lights
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Wildlife officials rescue deer with antlers wrapped in Christmas lights
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Oregon came to the rescue that "got a head start on decking the halls" when its antlers became entangled in Christmas lights.
Home Depot workers track down owner of dropped $700 cash
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Home Depot workers track down owner of dropped $700 cash
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Employees at a Home Depot store in Tennessee worked together to track down the owner of $700 cash found in an envelope dropped in an aisle.
Polar bear gives birth to twins at Ohio zoo
Odd News // 1 day ago
Polar bear gives birth to twins at Ohio zoo
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Toledo Zoo in Ohio announced the birth of twin polar bears, but the newborns won't be on public display until next year.
Woman gives birth, wins $100,000 Powerball prize on the same day
Odd News // 1 day ago
Woman gives birth, wins $100,000 Powerball prize on the same day
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman scored two jackpots in one day when she won a $100,000 Powerball prize just hours after giving birth to her daughter.
101-year-old message in a bottle found under toppled Manitoba statue
Odd News // 1 day ago
101-year-old message in a bottle found under toppled Manitoba statue
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Workers removing the base of a toppled statue in front of the Manitoba legislature discovered a 101-year-old message in a bottle decrying prohibition.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman gives birth, wins $100,000 Powerball prize on the same day
Woman gives birth, wins $100,000 Powerball prize on the same day
Angler finds message in a bottle in Maryland
Angler finds message in a bottle in Maryland
Large and mysterious object unearthed on Florida beach
Large and mysterious object unearthed on Florida beach
Polar bear gives birth to twins at Ohio zoo
Polar bear gives birth to twins at Ohio zoo
Home Depot workers track down owner of dropped $700 cash
Home Depot workers track down owner of dropped $700 cash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement