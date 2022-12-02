Wildlife officials rescue deer with antlers wrapped in Christmas lights

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Oregon came to the rescue that "got a head start on decking the halls" when its antlers became entangled in Christmas lights.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a Facebook post that rescuers responded to a call from the Dallas Police Department about a buck with its antlers covered in Christmas lights.

"ODFW staff were able to locate and dart the buck to remove the lights. No injuries were found and the buck got up quickly and went on its way. A yellow ear tag was placed in each ear for identification purposes," the post said.

The department recommended residents take measures to protect bucks, which are known to rub their antlers against objects in the fall to show dominance and mark their territory.

"If you have deer frequenting your property, hang lights higher up in trees where bucks cannot get into them. In the case of volleyball nets or hammocks, it is best to take them down when not in use," the post said.