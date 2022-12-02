South Carolina workers return long-lost photo to family

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Workers cleaning out a closet at a South Carolina office were able to reunite a family with a long-lost photo.

Chris Dyches, social media manager for Sunbelt Rentals, said workers were cleaning out a closet at the company's headquarters in Fort Mill when they found a photograph showing what appeared to be a military medal ceremony.

Advertisement

The photo was signed with the message: "With love, your brother, Joe."

"It became a mystery, and we were just like, 'Alright, we've got to figure this out,'" Dyches told Queen City News.

Dyches posted the photo to LinkedIn, asking other users to share his post in the hopes of finding the photo's owner.

The post came to the attention of Lisa Coyne, whose aunt, Kathy Gorton, used to work for Sunbelt.

Gorton confirmed the man receiving a medal in the photo was her father, Joe Wateski, who flew 62 combat missions in World War II.

"It's just such a miracle that people I don't know found that photo, posted it, and looked for me," Gorton said.

She said having the photo back is especially meaningful, as she doesn't have many photos father.

Advertisement

"We had this great scrapbook, but in 1972 there was a flood named 'Agnes' which took our home," Gorton said.