Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 2, 2022 / 1:47 PM

South Carolina workers return long-lost photo to family

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Workers cleaning out a closet at a South Carolina office were able to reunite a family with a long-lost photo.

Chris Dyches, social media manager for Sunbelt Rentals, said workers were cleaning out a closet at the company's headquarters in Fort Mill when they found a photograph showing what appeared to be a military medal ceremony.

Advertisement

The photo was signed with the message: "With love, your brother, Joe."

"It became a mystery, and we were just like, 'Alright, we've got to figure this out,'" Dyches told Queen City News.

Dyches posted the photo to LinkedIn, asking other users to share his post in the hopes of finding the photo's owner.

The post came to the attention of Lisa Coyne, whose aunt, Kathy Gorton, used to work for Sunbelt.

Gorton confirmed the man receiving a medal in the photo was her father, Joe Wateski, who flew 62 combat missions in World War II.

"It's just such a miracle that people I don't know found that photo, posted it, and looked for me," Gorton said.

She said having the photo back is especially meaningful, as she doesn't have many photos father.

Advertisement

"We had this great scrapbook, but in 1972 there was a flood named 'Agnes' which took our home," Gorton said.

Read More

Up to 30 cows escape crashed trailer on Arizona highway Two escaped emus captured in Ohio, unrelated emu still on the loose Wildlife officials rescue deer with antlers wrapped in Christmas lights

Latest Headlines

Up to 30 cows escape crashed trailer on Arizona highway
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Up to 30 cows escape crashed trailer on Arizona highway
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Transportation officials in Arizona said up to 30 cows were loose on a highway after a crash involving a cattle trailer.
Two escaped emus captured in Ohio, unrelated emu still on the loose
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Two escaped emus captured in Ohio, unrelated emu still on the loose
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Officials in an Ohio county said two escaped emus were rounded up this week -- but another emu remains on the loose in the area.
Wildlife officials rescue deer with antlers wrapped in Christmas lights
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Wildlife officials rescue deer with antlers wrapped in Christmas lights
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Oregon came to the rescue that "got a head start on decking the halls" when its antlers became entangled in Christmas lights.
Home Depot workers track down owner of dropped $700 cash
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Home Depot workers track down owner of dropped $700 cash
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Employees at a Home Depot store in Tennessee worked together to track down the owner of $700 cash found in an envelope dropped in an aisle.
Polar bear gives birth to twins at Ohio zoo
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Polar bear gives birth to twins at Ohio zoo
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Toledo Zoo in Ohio announced the birth of twin polar bears, but the newborns won't be on public display until next year.
Woman gives birth, wins $100,000 Powerball prize on the same day
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Woman gives birth, wins $100,000 Powerball prize on the same day
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman scored two jackpots in one day when she won a $100,000 Powerball prize just hours after giving birth to her daughter.
101-year-old message in a bottle found under toppled Manitoba statue
Odd News // 21 hours ago
101-year-old message in a bottle found under toppled Manitoba statue
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Workers removing the base of a toppled statue in front of the Manitoba legislature discovered a 101-year-old message in a bottle decrying prohibition.
Firefighters rescue cat stranded on roof for five days
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Firefighters rescue cat stranded on roof for five days
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of a cat that was stranded for five days on the roof of an apartment building.
Man's treasure-hunting hobby led to heartwarming reunion after Hurricane Ian
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Man's treasure-hunting hobby led to heartwarming reunion after Hurricane Ian
After Hurricane Ian's destruction, one man's hunt for treasure on Hammock Beach in St. Augustine led to a valuable discovery and a heartwarming journey amid the hurricane's aftermath.
Escaped bull wanders through Australian suburb
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Escaped bull wanders through Australian suburb
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A bull escaped from its enclosure outside of Sydney, Australia, and surprised residents by wandering through a suburb.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Angler finds message in a bottle in Maryland
Angler finds message in a bottle in Maryland
Woman gives birth, wins $100,000 Powerball prize on the same day
Woman gives birth, wins $100,000 Powerball prize on the same day
Large and mysterious object unearthed on Florida beach
Large and mysterious object unearthed on Florida beach
Polar bear gives birth to twins at Ohio zoo
Polar bear gives birth to twins at Ohio zoo
White deer caught on camera in New York
White deer caught on camera in New York
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement