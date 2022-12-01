Raccoon invades Texas school cafeteria

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Students and faculty members at a Texas high school were confronted with an unusual situation when a raccoon ran into the school's cafeteria.

Grand Prairie Independent School District spokesman Sam Buchmeyer confirmed the raccoon was spotted in the cafeteria at Grand Prairie High School just after noon Monday.

A witness captured video of the raccoon running loose around the cafeteria.

Buchmeyer said district staff members were summoned to the school to help wrangle the animal.

"They came in and worked with campus staff to corral the little guy, and then they took him off campus and released him," Buchmeyer told The Dallas Morning News.

No one was injured during the raccoon's visit.