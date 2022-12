Brenda Gomez Hernandez gave birth to a daughter and won a $100,000 Powerball prize on the same day. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman scored two jackpots in one day when she won a $100,000 Powerball prize just hours after giving birth to her daughter. Brenda Gomez Hernandez, 28, of Concord, told North Carolina Education Officials she bought a Powerball ticket from the QuikTrip store on Warren C Coleman Boulevard in Concord, and she ended up going into labor on Nov. 9, the day of the drawing. Advertisement

Hernandez delivered a healthy baby girl and just hours later discovered she had won a $100,000 prize in the drawing.

"I feel like she brought me my luck," Hernandez said. "I'm so thankful."

Hernandez said her other two children are also partially responsible for the win.

"I have two sons and I used their birthdays to pick my numbers," Hernandez said.

She said it was a lot of luck for a single day.

"When I found out I cried," she said. "I'm just so excited and happy."

Hernandez said her winnings will allow her to pay off her home.