Dec. 1, 2022

Firefighters rescue cat stranded on roof for five days

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of a cat that was stranded for five days on the roof of an apartment building.

Bambi's Army Rescue, based in Parlier, said a feline named Sammy made its way to the roof of a building at a senior apartment complex in Kingsburg and was stranded without food or water for about five days.

A roofer was summoned to the scene, but he ladder wasn't tall enough to reach the top of the building.

The Kingsburg Fire Department was then summoned to the scene and they were able to set a trap on the roof and bring Sammy back down to the ground.

"The cat has been rescued! It is off of the roof and back on solid ground," Bambi's Army Rescue said in a Facebook post.

