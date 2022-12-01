Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 1, 2022 / 3:40 PM

Escaped bull wanders through Australian suburb

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A bull escaped from its enclosure outside of Sydney, Australia, and surprised residents by wandering through a suburb.

Residents of Menangle said they were shocked to see the bull in their yards and approaching the front door of one home.

Advertisement

The animal was recorded by CCTV cameras as it walked through the area.

The bull left after a few moments. It was unclear whether the animal was returned to its enclosure.

Another escaped bull made headlines in October when it wandered into traffic on the M8 highway near Glasgow, Scotland. Police said the bull, named Loverboy, was returned to its owner.

Read More

Flying broomstick illusion becomes TikTok's most-viewed video Raccoon invades Texas school cafeteria 250 dancers break Guinness World Record in South Africa

Latest Headlines

Flying broomstick illusion becomes TikTok's most-viewed video
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Flying broomstick illusion becomes TikTok's most-viewed video
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- An online illusionist with a large social media following earned a Guinness World Record when one of his TikTok videos reached 2.2 billion views.
Raccoon invades Texas school cafeteria
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Raccoon invades Texas school cafeteria
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Students and faculty members at a Texas high school were confronted with an unusual situation when a raccoon ran into the school's cafeteria.
250 dancers break Guinness World Record in South Africa
Odd News // 22 hours ago
250 dancers break Guinness World Record in South Africa
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A group of 250 dancers broke a Guinness World Record for the largest amapiano dance in South Africa.
Deputies help round up six loose emus in Michigan
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Deputies help round up six loose emus in Michigan
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Authorities in Michigan helped a farmer round up six emus that escaped and went running loose near a busy road.
Missouri man wins $50,000 lottery prize while on fishing trip
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Missouri man wins $50,000 lottery prize while on fishing trip
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A Missouri man on his way to go fishing with his brother made a pit stop at a gas station and won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Escaped bald eagle captured in Texas
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Escaped bald eagle captured in Texas
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- An injured bald eagle that escaped from rescuers while being transported for veterinary care in Texas was safely recaptured the next morning.
Large and mysterious object unearthed on Florida beach
Odd News // 1 day ago
Large and mysterious object unearthed on Florida beach
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Officials in a Florida county are trying to identify a mysterious, long-buried wooden object partially unearthed by erosion.
North Carolina man collects 11,000 bottles of hot sauce
Odd News // 1 day ago
North Carolina man collects 11,000 bottles of hot sauce
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man has what he believes to be the world's largest collection of hot sauce, totaling about 11,000 bottles.
Escaped pigs forage at Oklahoma elementary school
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped pigs forage at Oklahoma elementary school
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma elementary school shared video of some unusual visitors -- an escaped drift of pigs foraging on the playground.
Squirrel knocks out power to one-third of Tennessee company's customers
Odd News // 1 day ago
Squirrel knocks out power to one-third of Tennessee company's customers
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Utility officials in a Tennessee town said nearly one-third of customers lost power when a squirrel came into contact with substation equipment.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Large and mysterious object unearthed on Florida beach
Large and mysterious object unearthed on Florida beach
Angler finds message in a bottle in Maryland
Angler finds message in a bottle in Maryland
White deer caught on camera in New York
White deer caught on camera in New York
North Carolina man collects 11,000 bottles of hot sauce
North Carolina man collects 11,000 bottles of hot sauce
Squirrel knocks out power to one-third of Tennessee company's customers
Squirrel knocks out power to one-third of Tennessee company's customers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement