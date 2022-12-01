Escaped bull wanders through Australian suburb

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A bull escaped from its enclosure outside of Sydney, Australia, and surprised residents by wandering through a suburb.

Residents of Menangle said they were shocked to see the bull in their yards and approaching the front door of one home.

The animal was recorded by CCTV cameras as it walked through the area.

The bull left after a few moments. It was unclear whether the animal was returned to its enclosure.

Another escaped bull made headlines in October when it wandered into traffic on the M8 highway near Glasgow, Scotland. Police said the bull, named Loverboy, was returned to its owner.