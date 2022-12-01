Trending
Dec. 1, 2022

Polar bear gives birth to twins at Ohio zoo

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Toledo Zoo in Ohio announced the birth of twin polar bears, but the newborns won't be on public display until next year.

The zoo said in a Facebook post that mother bear Crystal, 24, gave birth to twins, her eighth and ninth cubs.

The cubs, fathered by 18-year-old Nuka, are the first polar bear twins born at the zoo since 2012, the post said.

The twins are being kept in an off-exhibit area with their mother until 2023, but the zoo is live streaming the family on its YouTube channel from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily.

