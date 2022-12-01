Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 1, 2022 / 5:41 PM

Home Depot workers track down owner of dropped $700 cash

By Ben Hooper
Workers at a Home Depot store in Bellevue, Tenn., used social media to track down the owner of a dropped envelope filled with about $700 cash. Photo by Tony Bernard/<a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Home_Depot_5_(5840454126).jpg" target="_blank">Wikimedia Commons</a>
Workers at a Home Depot store in Bellevue, Tenn., used social media to track down the owner of a dropped envelope filled with about $700 cash. Photo by Tony Bernard/Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Employees at a Home Depot store in Tennessee worked together to track down the owner of $700 cash found in an envelope dropped in an aisle.

Adam Adkisson, who works at the Bellevue store, said he spotted the envelope on the ground in aisle 22.

Advertisement

"I didn't think anything of it at first. I thought it was empty, but I thought I'd go back to make sure and when I picked it up, I could feel that It had stuff in it. It had money," Adkisson told WSMV-TV.

He handed the envelope over to manager Alissa Rocchi, who waited to see if anyone came in looking for it.

"I was the closing manager that night and I noticed it was still here. I thought to myself, oh, my goodness, he or she didn't know they even lost it here. It was just sad at that point," Rocchi said.

Rocchi posted about the envelope on Facebook, omitting certain details so the owner could describe it.

Rocchi said she soon received a message from a man named Mark who said the envelope belonged to his business partner. He was able to accurately describe the envelope so it could be returned to its owner, Johnathon Clayton.

Advertisement

"I was stressing over it pretty bad. So, I am glad that he is a social media guy and was able to see that because I would have never seen it," Clayton said.

Clayton visited the store to personally thank Adkisson for turning the envelope in.

Rocchi praised Adkisson on Facebook.

"Adam did the right thing and I am proud of him," she said.

Read More

Woman gives birth, wins $100,000 Powerball prize on the same day 101-year-old message in a bottle found under toppled Manitoba statue Fantasy football: Kittle, Kmet among four must-start tight ends in Week 13

Latest Headlines

Polar bear gives birth to twins at Ohio zoo
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Polar bear gives birth to twins at Ohio zoo
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Toledo Zoo in Ohio announced the birth of twin polar bears, but the newborns won't be on public display until next year.
Woman gives birth, wins $100,000 Powerball prize on the same day
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Woman gives birth, wins $100,000 Powerball prize on the same day
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman scored two jackpots in one day when she won a $100,000 Powerball prize just hours after giving birth to her daughter.
101-year-old message in a bottle found under toppled Manitoba statue
Odd News // 2 hours ago
101-year-old message in a bottle found under toppled Manitoba statue
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Workers removing the base of a toppled statue in front of the Manitoba legislature discovered a 101-year-old message in a bottle decrying prohibition.
Firefighters rescue cat stranded on roof for five days
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Firefighters rescue cat stranded on roof for five days
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of a cat that was stranded for five days on the roof of an apartment building.
Man's treasure-hunting hobby led to heartwarming reunion after Hurricane Ian
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Man's treasure-hunting hobby led to heartwarming reunion after Hurricane Ian
After Hurricane Ian's destruction, one man's hunt for treasure on Hammock Beach in St. Augustine led to a valuable discovery and a heartwarming journey amid the hurricane's aftermath.
Escaped bull wanders through Australian suburb
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Escaped bull wanders through Australian suburb
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A bull escaped from its enclosure outside of Sydney, Australia, and surprised residents by wandering through a suburb.
Flying broomstick illusion becomes TikTok's most-viewed video
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Flying broomstick illusion becomes TikTok's most-viewed video
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- An online illusionist with a large social media following earned a Guinness World Record when one of his TikTok videos reached 2.2 billion views.
Raccoon invades Texas school cafeteria
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Raccoon invades Texas school cafeteria
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Students and faculty members at a Texas high school were confronted with an unusual situation when a raccoon ran into the school's cafeteria.
250 dancers break Guinness World Record in South Africa
Odd News // 1 day ago
250 dancers break Guinness World Record in South Africa
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A group of 250 dancers broke a Guinness World Record for the largest amapiano dance in South Africa.
Deputies help round up six loose emus in Michigan
Odd News // 1 day ago
Deputies help round up six loose emus in Michigan
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Authorities in Michigan helped a farmer round up six emus that escaped and went running loose near a busy road.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Large and mysterious object unearthed on Florida beach
Large and mysterious object unearthed on Florida beach
Angler finds message in a bottle in Maryland
Angler finds message in a bottle in Maryland
White deer caught on camera in New York
White deer caught on camera in New York
Woman gives birth, wins $100,000 Powerball prize on the same day
Woman gives birth, wins $100,000 Powerball prize on the same day
North Carolina man collects 11,000 bottles of hot sauce
North Carolina man collects 11,000 bottles of hot sauce
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement