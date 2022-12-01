Home Depot workers track down owner of dropped $700 cash

Workers at a Home Depot store in Bellevue, Tenn., used social media to track down the owner of a dropped envelope filled with about $700 cash. Photo by Tony Bernard/ Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Employees at a Home Depot store in Tennessee worked together to track down the owner of $700 cash found in an envelope dropped in an aisle. Adam Adkisson, who works at the Bellevue store, said he spotted the envelope on the ground in aisle 22.

"I didn't think anything of it at first. I thought it was empty, but I thought I'd go back to make sure and when I picked it up, I could feel that It had stuff in it. It had money," Adkisson told WSMV-TV.

He handed the envelope over to manager Alissa Rocchi, who waited to see if anyone came in looking for it.

"I was the closing manager that night and I noticed it was still here. I thought to myself, oh, my goodness, he or she didn't know they even lost it here. It was just sad at that point," Rocchi said.

Rocchi posted about the envelope on Facebook, omitting certain details so the owner could describe it.

Rocchi said she soon received a message from a man named Mark who said the envelope belonged to his business partner. He was able to accurately describe the envelope so it could be returned to its owner, Johnathon Clayton.



"I was stressing over it pretty bad. So, I am glad that he is a social media guy and was able to see that because I would have never seen it," Clayton said.

Clayton visited the store to personally thank Adkisson for turning the envelope in.

Rocchi praised Adkisson on Facebook.

"Adam did the right thing and I am proud of him," she said.