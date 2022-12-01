Flying broomstick illusion becomes TikTok's most-viewed video

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- An online illusionist with a large social media following earned a Guinness World Record when one of his TikTok videos reached 2.2 billion views.

Guinness World Records announced Zach King of Agoura Hills, Calif., had the most viewed video on TikTok with his short video titled "Zach King's Magic Broomstick."

The video, which featured King using a mirror to give the illusion that he was flying on a broomstick in the style of Harry Potter, earned 2.2 billion views by March 2022, Guinness World Records said. The video was posted Dec. 2, 2019.

King, who often posts videos of illusions and magic tricks, said the video actually involved less planning than much of his other content for TikTok and YouTube.

"I remember that during one team meeting, we realized that Halloween was coming up and we thought of an idea that used mirrors to make it appear that I was flying on a broomstick," he told Guinness World Records. "We filmed that video in one afternoon with just me and two other guys."