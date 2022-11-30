250 dancers break Guinness World Record in South Africa

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A group of 250 dancers broke a Guinness World Record for the largest amapiano dance in South Africa.

The attempt, which was filmed for e.tv series Stumbo Record Breakers, was led by actress and singer Bontle Modiselle, musician Alfa Kat and World of Dance coordinator Quintus Jansen at the Hector Peterson Memorial in Soweto.

The trio led the dancers in a routine set to Alfa Kat's song "Shaya Lento."

"For the purposes of this record, amapiano is a dance style relating to the amapiano style of house music that originated in South Africa. The dance style features quick-step moves and body popping," Guinness World Records said on its website.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator was present at the event and issued a certificate to the organizers after the record was successfully broken.