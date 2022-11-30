Deputies help round up six loose emus in Michigan

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Authorities in Michigan helped a farmer round up six emus that escaped and went running loose near a busy road.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said the emus escaped from an Oshtemo Township farm, just outside Kalamazoo, and were seen running near Stadium Drive and Sixth Street.

"Please use caution when traveling in the area," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "Never a dull day."

The sheriff's office later announced the emus had been safely captured and body camera footage of the chase was released.