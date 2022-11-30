Trending
Odd News
Nov. 30, 2022 / 12:31 PM

North Carolina man collects 11,000 bottles of hot sauce

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man has what he believes to be the world's largest collection of hot sauce, totaling about 11,000 bottles.

High Point resident Vic Clinco, who started collecting hot sauce about 26 years ago, said his collection now totals about 11,000 bottles, and is believed to be the largest collection of hot sauce in the world.

"It has turned into an obsession," Clinco told WFMY-TV. "What started as a small collection has grown into me being at the center of a culture that surrounds hot sauces."

Clinco, who documents his collecting on social media, said he has been in contact with Guinness World Records about making his collection officially the largest in the world. He said he hopes to organize tasting events in the future.

"I want it to be shared with anyone that has the love of the heat as I do," Clinco said. "My end goal is to have so many bottles that there is no wall left in sight."

Clinco said he has his own thoughts on what makes a hot sauce great.

"In my humble opinion, you should be able to read and understand what the ingredients are. It's garlic, onion, chili pepper, vinegar, and salt. When you get into ingredients you cannot pronounce, then I am pretty much out. I will try everything, but I may not come back and try it again," he told the Phoenix New Times in 2019.

