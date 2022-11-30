Escaped bald eagle captured in Texas

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- An injured bald eagle that escaped from rescuers while being transported for veterinary care in Texas was safely recaptured the next morning.

The Last Chance Forever bird of prey rescue said in a Facebook post that the eagle escaped from a crate Monday while being transported to the organization's headquarters in San Antonio.

Advertisement

The rescue said the eagle was located Tuesday morning and safely recaptured by personnel.

"The bird had landed about a mile away from our center, at a baseball field," the post said.