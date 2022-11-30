Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 30, 2022 / 11:16 AM

Escaped pigs forage at Oklahoma elementary school

By Ben Hooper

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma elementary school shared video of some unusual visitors -- an escaped drift of pigs foraging on the playground.

Rylee Zaragoza, principal at Barnes Elementary in Owasso, posted a Facebook Live video to the school's page as she and some animal control officers attempted to round up the loose swine.

Advertisement

Zaragoza said the one male pig and eight female pigs broke through a nearby fence and were found grazing on the school's playground. She said the owner of the animals brought a trailer to recapture the animals.

She said the pigs were safely rounded up, but the school will now have to deal with some damage to its grounds.

"They like our dirt too much," Zaragoza said in the video. "We just have some ground leveling needs now. We're going to need a dozer for our baseball and soccer field."

Read More

Squirrel knocks out power to one-third of Tennessee company's customers Workers dig through trash to recover lost wedding rings Viola player sticks with same orchestra for 71 years, earns world record

Latest Headlines

Squirrel knocks out power to one-third of Tennessee company's customers
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Squirrel knocks out power to one-third of Tennessee company's customers
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Utility officials in a Tennessee town said nearly one-third of customers lost power when a squirrel came into contact with substation equipment.
Workers dig through trash to recover lost wedding rings
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Workers dig through trash to recover lost wedding rings
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A New Hampshire man who accidentally threw his wife's wedding rings in the trash was able to find them again with some help from sanitation workers.
Viola player sticks with same orchestra for 71 years, earns world record
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Viola player sticks with same orchestra for 71 years, earns world record
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- An 86-year-old viola player in England was awarded a Guinness World Record after playing with the same orchestra for over 71 years.
Low fuel light leads North Carolina woman to $1M lottery prize
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Low fuel light leads North Carolina woman to $1M lottery prize
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said she has her truck's low fuel light to thank for the $1 million jackpot she won from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Bear attacks inflatable Rudolph in Nevada yard
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Bear attacks inflatable Rudolph in Nevada yard
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A Nevada man's home security camera captured footage of an apparently confused bear that attempted to make a meal out of an inflatable Rudolph holiday decoration.
El Salvador town's 18-foot pupusa breaks world record
Odd News // 22 hours ago
El Salvador town's 18-foot pupusa breaks world record
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Residents of a town in El Salvador broke a Guinness World Record when they baked a pupusa measuring 18 feet across.
Angler finds message in a bottle in Maryland
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Angler finds message in a bottle in Maryland
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A Virginia angler casting his line in the Chesapeake Bay said his most exciting catch of the day wasn't a fish -- it was a message in a bottle.
White deer caught on camera in New York
Odd News // 1 day ago
White deer caught on camera in New York
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in New York said a white deer caught on camera in West Seneca "appears to be a leucistic white-tailed deer."
Idaho man throws paper plane nearly 50 feet for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho man throws paper plane nearly 50 feet for Guinness World Record
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with 250 Guinness World Records added another record to his name when he threw a paper airplane 49.21 feet and hit a target.
Rare antelope calf born at Pennsylvania zoo
Odd News // 1 day ago
Rare antelope calf born at Pennsylvania zoo
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The Lehigh Valley Zoo in Pennsylvania announced the birth of a scimitar-horned oryx calf, a rare antelope that's extinct in the wild.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Angler finds message in a bottle in Maryland
Angler finds message in a bottle in Maryland
White deer caught on camera in New York
White deer caught on camera in New York
Bear attacks inflatable Rudolph in Nevada yard
Bear attacks inflatable Rudolph in Nevada yard
Rare antelope calf born at Pennsylvania zoo
Rare antelope calf born at Pennsylvania zoo
Squirrel knocks out power to one-third of Tennessee company's customers
Squirrel knocks out power to one-third of Tennessee company's customers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement