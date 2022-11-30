Escaped pigs forage at Oklahoma elementary school

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma elementary school shared video of some unusual visitors -- an escaped drift of pigs foraging on the playground.

Rylee Zaragoza, principal at Barnes Elementary in Owasso, posted a Facebook Live video to the school's page as she and some animal control officers attempted to round up the loose swine.

Advertisement

Zaragoza said the one male pig and eight female pigs broke through a nearby fence and were found grazing on the school's playground. She said the owner of the animals brought a trailer to recapture the animals.

She said the pigs were safely rounded up, but the school will now have to deal with some damage to its grounds.

"They like our dirt too much," Zaragoza said in the video. "We just have some ground leveling needs now. We're going to need a dozer for our baseball and soccer field."